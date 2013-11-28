Skip to main content
The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Shanghai, China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd3bnz7tb-en
Authors
Zhen Hong, Olaf Merk, Zhao Nan, Jing Li, Xu Mingying, Xie Wenqing, Du Xufeng, Wang Jinggai
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hong, Z. et al. (2013), “The Competitiveness of Global Port-Cities: The Case of Shanghai, China”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd3bnz7tb-en.
