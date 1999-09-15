This document specifies the application of the Good Laboratory Practice principles to field studies, interpreting such concepts as study, test site, study director, management responsibilities, quality assurance, etc. for application in this specific context.
The Application of the GLP Principles to Field Studies
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 July 2022
-
Report20 September 2021
-
20 September 2021
-
-
-
19 April 2018
-
11 September 2016
-
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024