The accidental birth of “official development assistance”

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs552w8736-en
Simon Scott
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Scott, S. (2015), “The accidental birth of “official development assistance””, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs552w8736-en.
