Test No. 442E: In Vitro Skin Sensitisation

In Vitro Skin Sensitisation assays addressing the Key Event on activation of dendritic cells on the Adverse Outcome Pathway for Skin Sensitisation
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264264359-en
OECD
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
OECD (2024), Test No. 442E: In Vitro Skin Sensitisation: In Vitro Skin Sensitisation assays addressing the Key Event on activation of dendritic cells on the Adverse Outcome Pathway for Skin Sensitisation, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264264359-en.
