Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 442D: In Vitro Skin Sensitisation

Assays addressing the Adverse Outcome Pathway Key Event on Keratinocyte activation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264229822-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Test No. 442D: In Vitro Skin Sensitisation: Assays addressing the Adverse Outcome Pathway Key Event on Keratinocyte activation, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264229822-en.
Go to top