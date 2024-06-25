Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 492: Reconstructed human Cornea-like Epithelium (RhCE) test method for identifying chemicals not requiring classification and labelling for eye irritation or serious eye damage

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264242548-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Test No. 492: Reconstructed human Cornea-like Epithelium (RhCE) test method for identifying chemicals not requiring classification and labelling for eye irritation or serious eye damage, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264242548-en.
Go to top