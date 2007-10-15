Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 440: Uterotrophic Bioassay in Rodents

A short-term screening test for oestrogenic properties
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264067417-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Test No. 440: Uterotrophic Bioassay in Rodents: A short-term screening test for oestrogenic properties, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264067417-en.
Go to top