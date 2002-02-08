Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Test No. 420: Acute Oral Toxicity - Fixed Dose Procedure

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264070943-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Test No. 420: Acute Oral Toxicity - Fixed Dose Procedure, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264070943-en.
Go to top