Test No. 420: Acute Oral Toxicity - Fixed Dose Procedure

A principle of the method is that in the main study only moderately toxic doses are used, and the administration of doses that are expected to be lethal should be avoided.

This Guideline is intended primarily for use with rat. Groups of animals of a single sex (normally females) are dosed in a stepwise procedure using the fixed doses of 5, 50, 300 and 2000 mg/kg (exceptionally 5000 mg/kg). The initial dose level is selected on the basis of a sighting study as the dose expected to produce some signs of toxicity without causing severe toxic effects or mortality. Further groups of animals may be dosed at higher or lower fixed doses, depending on the presence or absence of signs of toxicity or mortality. This procedure continues until the dose causing evident toxicity or death is identified, or when no effects are seen at the highest dose or when deaths occur at the lowest dose. The test substance is administered in a single dose by gavage using a stomach tube or a suitable intubation canula. Animals should be fasted prior to dosing. A total of five animals of one sex will normally be used for each dose level investigated. The results of this study include: measurements (weighing at least weekly) and daily detailed observations, as well as gross necropsy. The method provides information on the hazardous properties and allows the substance to be classified for acute toxicity according to the Globally Harmonised System of classification and labelling of chemicals.