Test No. 415: One-Generation Reproduction Toxicity Study

This Test Guideline for reproduction testing is designed to provide general information concerning the effects of a test substance (Solid, liquid, gas or vapour) on male and female reproductive performance. The test substance is administered orally in graduated doses to several groups of males and females.

Males should be dosed during growth and for at least one complete spermatogenic cycle; females of the Parent generation should be dosed for at least two complete oestrous cycles. The animals are then mated. The test substance is administered to both sexes during the mating period and thereafter only to females during pregnancy and for the duration of the nursing period. This Test Guideline is intended primarily for use with the rat or mouse. Each test and control group should contain a sufficient number of animals to yield about 20 pregnant females at or near term. Three test groups, at least, should be used. It is recommended that the test substance be administered in the diet or drinking water. A limit test may be performed if no effects would be expected at a dose of 1000 mg/kg bw/d. The results of this study include measurements (weighing, food consumption) and daily and detailed observations, each day preferably at the same time, as well as gross necropsy and histopathology. The findings of a reproduction toxicity study should be evaluated in terms of the observed effects, necropsy and microscopic findings. A properly conducted reproduction test should provide a satisfactory estimation of a no-effect level and an understanding of adverse effects on reproduction, parturition, lactation and postnatal growth.