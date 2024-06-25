Test No. 410: Repeated Dose Dermal Toxicity: 21/28-day Study

This study relates to the analysis, via dermal application, of the health hazard of solid or liquid test substance.

This method is composed of two tests: the main test and the limit test. This Test Guideline is intended for use with the adult rat, rabbit or guinea pig. At least 10 animals (5 female and 5 male) with healthy skin should be used at each dose level (at least three). The highest dose level should result in toxic effects but not produce an incidence of fatalities. The limit test corresponds to one dose level of at least 1000 mg/kg body weight. The method is based on the repeated application of the substance of interest during one limited period (several hours daily during 21/28 days). The test substance should be applied over not less than 10 per cent of the body surface area. The results of this study include: measurements and daily and detailed observations (haematology, clinical biochemistry and urinalysis), as well as gross necropsy and histopathology. A properly conducted 21-day or 28-day study should provide information on the effects of repeated inhalation exposure and can indicate the need for further longer term studies and provide information on the dose levels of the latter.