Infrastructure for tertiary education is currently the object of attention in the United Kingdom. Presented here are four articles that describe recent planning and research regarding facilities for UK universities and colleges of higher education. They cover a case study in planning a sustainable business school building, research on the impact facilities play when students choose a university, a report on the cost and need to modernise teaching and learning infrastructure, and finally a project on effective space management to improve use of space and resources.
Tertiary Education Infrastructure in the United Kingdom
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
