Security is critical to transport systems as they are often appealing targets for terrorist attacks. The significant costs of potential damage make effective security policies a key concern for transport decision makers. This Round Table examines the contribution economic analysis can make to improving security in aviation and maritime shipping by identifying methods for quantifying the benefits of security measures and assessing their effectiveness, and examining techniques to allocate resources targeting the highest risks.
Terrorism and International Transport
Towards Risk-based Security Policy
Report
ITF Round Tables
Abstract
