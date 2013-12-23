Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Long-run Trends in Car Use

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105931-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
ITF Round Tables
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ITF (2013), Long-run Trends in Car Use, ITF Round Tables, No. 152, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105931-en.
Go to top