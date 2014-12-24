Skip to main content
Valuing Convenience in Public Transport

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107683-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
ITF Round Tables
English
Cite this content as:

ITF (2014), Valuing Convenience in Public Transport, ITF Round Tables, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107683-en.
