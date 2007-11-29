Skip to main content
Telematics in Goods Transport

Report of the Seventy-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 13-14 October 1988
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105276-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

English
français

ECMT (1989), Telematics in Goods Transport: Report of the Seventy-Eighth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 13-14 October 1988, ECMT Round Tables, No. 78, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105276-en.
