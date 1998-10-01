Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Teaching Environmentally Sustainable Design in Schools

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/484581157383
Authors
John Gelder
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Gelder, J. (1998), “Teaching Environmentally Sustainable Design in Schools”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1998/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/484581157383.
Go to top