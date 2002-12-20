Skip to main content
Teacher Education and the Teaching Career in an Era of Lifelong Learning

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/226408628504
John Coolahan
OECD Education Working Papers

Coolahan, J. (2002), “Teacher Education and the Teaching Career in an Era of Lifelong Learning”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226408628504.
