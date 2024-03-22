Skip to main content
Tax Revenue Implications of the Real Exchange Rate

Econometric Evidence from Korea and Mexico
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/171303142365
Authors
Virginia Fierro, Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Fierro, V. and H. Reisen (1990), “Tax Revenue Implications of the Real Exchange Rate: Econometric Evidence from Korea and Mexico”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/171303142365.
