Taking Stock of the UNFCCC Process and its Inter-linkages

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf553zf8-en
Authors
Gregory Briner, Takayoshi Kato, Susanne Konrad, Christina Hood
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Briner, G. et al. (2014), “Taking Stock of the UNFCCC Process and its Inter-linkages”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2014/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf553zf8-en.
