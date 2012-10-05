Taking Stock of Measures Restricting the Export of Raw Materials

Governments appear increasingly inclined to resort to border and domestic measures that restrict the export of raw materials. For industrial raw materials, the OECD is constructing an Inventory of measures that have been applied since 2009. The underlying survey covers some 100 countries, some 15 types of measures and most minerals, metals as well as wood. This paper analyses 2009-2010 data collected so far for the minerals and metals sector. It sets out with observations, based on the Inventory research, about policy transparency. What information about use of export restrictions do governments publish on their websites? The paper then proceeds with a descriptive statistical analysis of the Inventory data. What are the measures most frequently used? What are the most affected minerals and metals? What motivates governments to resort to export taxes or other measures? The analysis takes account of different stages of production and makes use of trade data to illustrate supply concentration patterns and trade affected by export restrictions.