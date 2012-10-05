Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Taking Stock of Measures Restricting the Export of Raw Materials

Analysis of OECD Inventory Data
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k91gdmdjbtc-en
Authors
Barbara Fliess, Tarja Mård
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Fliess, B. and T. Mård (2012), “Taking Stock of Measures Restricting the Export of Raw Materials: Analysis of OECD Inventory Data”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 140, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k91gdmdjbtc-en.
Go to top