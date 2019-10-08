Tackling Fraud and Corruption Risks in the Slovak Republic

This report outlines a strategy for managing fraud and corruption risks related to the European Structural and Investment (ESI) Funds in the Slovak Republic. It suggests targeted and tailored actions for the authorities responsible for these funds, building on their existing fraud and corruption risk management practices. The strategy and key actions draw from the OECD Recommendation of the Council on Public Integrity, as well as European Commission guidance and international standards of inter alia the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO).