Tackling Fraud and Corruption Risks in the Slovak Republic

A Strategy with Key Actions for the European Structural and Investment Funds
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b8da11a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Tackling Fraud and Corruption Risks in the Slovak Republic: A Strategy with Key Actions for the European Structural and Investment Funds, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b8da11a-en.
