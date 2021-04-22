Skip to main content
Survey results: National health data infrastructure and governance

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/55d24b5d-en
Jillian Oderkirk
OECD Health Working Papers
Oderkirk, J. (2021), “Survey results: National health data infrastructure and governance”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/55d24b5d-en.
