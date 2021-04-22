Survey results: National health data infrastructure and governance

The strengthening of health data infrastructure and governance is a policy priority of the OECD. This report presents findings from the 2019-20 OECD survey of health data development, use and governance. Health ministries and health data authorities in twenty-three countries responded to the survey. Survey results indicate variability across countries in health data use and governance and identify a small number of countries with most of the policies and practices that protect privacy and health data security and foster the development, use, accessibility and sharing of key national health datasets for research and statistical purposes that were measured. The findings from the survey provide input for further discussion on health data development in multiple areas of work, notably in the digital community.