The strengthening of health data infrastructure and governance is a policy priority of the OECD. This report presents findings from the 2019-20 OECD survey of health data development, use and governance. Health ministries and health data authorities in twenty-three countries responded to the survey. Survey results indicate variability across countries in health data use and governance and identify a small number of countries with most of the policies and practices that protect privacy and health data security and foster the development, use, accessibility and sharing of key national health datasets for research and statistical purposes that were measured. The findings from the survey provide input for further discussion on health data development in multiple areas of work, notably in the digital community.
Survey results: National health data infrastructure and governance
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
9 November 2023
-
Report7 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper22 September 2023
-
Working paper15 September 2023