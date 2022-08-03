Supporting refugee students from Ukraine in host countries

Given the unprecedented number and unique profile of Ukrainians fleeing their country in a short time following its invasion by Russia, as 50% of refugees are children, host country schools are facing challenges to increase their capacity and address the needs of the new refugee students. For children, returning to school can provide a sense of security and stability, while ensuring that they can have appropriate opportunities of developing their skills and do not suffer even larger losses later in life. Beyond the short-term integration of refugee students in schools and classrooms, host countries will have to deal with the promotion of the inclusion of students that will remain in the countries on a longer term. Early assessments, individualised curricula, language learning support and more will be key elements in the education of Ukrainian refugee students. Due to considerable uncertainty regarding the length of stay of refugee students from Ukraine in host countries, education systems will need to be flexible in meeting the needs of refugee students and providing opportunities to develop skills needed to prepare them for career paths after their return to Ukraine. Moreover, coordinated exchanges with Ukrainian policy makers and the provision of opportunities for students to stay connected with Ukrainian curriculum, language and culture are also important as many refugees may wish to return to Ukraine in the future. In sum, a holistic approach will be needed to address all the needs of Ukrainian refugee students, from a learning, social and emotional perspective.