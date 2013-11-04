This fifth peer review of the OECD Principles of Corporate Governance analyses the supervision and enforcement of rules and practices relating to related party transactions (RPTs), takeover bids and shareholder meetings. The review covers 27 jurisdictions and is based on a general survey of all participating jurisdictions, as well as an in-depth review of supervision and enforcement practices in Brazil, Turkey, and the United States.
Supervision and Enforcement in Corporate Governance
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
