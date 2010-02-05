This paper provides initial reflections on the impact of the economic crisis on education across the OECD area by analysing the OECD educationtoday crisis survey responses of June 2009. It first looks at the impact of the crisis on education demand and participation, after which the focus turns to the supply side and education financing. The paper suggests that while the education sector appeared to experience increased demand and benefit from growing governmental financing in several OECD countries in June 2009, the crisis may have hidden negative effects particularly on decentralised service delivery and private involvement in education.
Summary of the June 2009 educationtoday Crisis Survey
Initial Reflections on the Impact of the Economic Crisis on Education
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
