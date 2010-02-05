Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Summary of the June 2009 educationtoday Crisis Survey

Initial Reflections on the Impact of the Economic Crisis on Education
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmsxbws77d-en
Authors
Kiira Kärkkäinen
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kärkkäinen, K. (2010), “Summary of the June 2009 educationtoday Crisis Survey: Initial Reflections on the Impact of the Economic Crisis on Education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmsxbws77d-en.
Go to top