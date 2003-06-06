Skip to main content
Stroke Care in OECD Countries

A Comparison of Treatment, Costs and Outcomes in 17 Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/380362605045
Lynelle Moon, Pierre Moïse, Stephane Jacobzone
OECD Health Working Papers

Moon, L., P. Moïse and S. Jacobzone (2003), “Stroke Care in OECD Countries: A Comparison of Treatment, Costs and Outcomes in 17 Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/380362605045.
