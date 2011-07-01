This report reflects long-term, in-depth discussion and debate by participants in the Latin American Roundtable on Corporate Governance. It seeks to encourage the emergence of active and informed owners as an important lever for influencing better corporate governance, adapted to the Latin American context.
Strengthening Latin American Corporate Governance
The Role of Institutional Investors
Report
Corporate Governance
