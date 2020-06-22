Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

State-Owned Enterprise Reform in the Electricity Sector in Ukraine

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09f95576-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
українська

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), State-Owned Enterprise Reform in the Electricity Sector in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09f95576-en.
Go to top