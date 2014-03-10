State-owned Enterprises in Southern Africa

This report is the first known stocktaking of its kind to provide a regional overview of state-owned enterprise (SOE) governance reforms and challenges across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Part One summarises the challenges and governance practices related to state-ownership across SADC economies; it draws conclusions on how to address common regional priorities. Part Two of the report is organised around country profiles providing a fact-based assessment of SOE reform policies and practices in 14 economies. The report was prepared at the request of the Southern Africa Network on Governance of State-Owned Enterprises – a regional cooperation initiative aimed at improving the corporate governance of SOEs, and mainly covering the member economies of the SADC region. The stocktaking was prepared based on information self-reported by authorities in participating economies and supplemented by desk research.