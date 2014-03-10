Skip to main content
State-owned Enterprises in Southern Africa

A Stocktaking of Reforms and Challenges
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb5zntk5r8-en
Authors
Sara Sultan Balbuena
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sultan Balbuena, S. (2014), “State-owned Enterprises in Southern Africa: A Stocktaking of Reforms and Challenges”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb5zntk5r8-en.
