Starting Well or Losing their Way?

The Position of Youth in the Labour Market in OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/351848125721
Authors
Glenda Quintini, Sébastien Martin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Quintini, G. and S. Martin (2006), “Starting Well or Losing their Way?: The Position of Youth in the Labour Market in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/351848125721.
