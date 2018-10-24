This report first describes the anti and pro-competitive effects of standards to then analyse the Mexican standardisation process to issue both technical regulations and standards. It also offers an overview of the best regulatory practices in standards setting and a guidance to analyse the impact of standards in the market while providing a series of recommendations to improve the Mexican standardisation process.
Standard Setting and Competition in Mexico 2018
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 February 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
9 November 2022
-
13 February 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
17 November 2021
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024