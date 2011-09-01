Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sovereign Wealth Funds as Investors in Africa

Opportunities and Barriers
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg52k4s0jbx-en
Authors
Edouard Turkisch
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Turkisch, E. (2011), “Sovereign Wealth Funds as Investors in Africa: Opportunities and Barriers”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 303, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg52k4s0jbx-en.
Go to top