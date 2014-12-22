Skip to main content
Social Media Use by Governments

A Policy Primer to Discuss Trends, Identify Policy Opportunities and Guide Decision Makers
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmghmk0s-en
Authors
Arthur Mickoleit
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Mickoleit, A. (2014), “Social Media Use by Governments: A Policy Primer to Discuss Trends, Identify Policy Opportunities and Guide Decision Makers”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmghmk0s-en.
