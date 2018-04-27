Skip to main content
Social and emotional skills for student success and well-being

Conceptual framework for the OECD study on social and emotional skills
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/db1d8e59-en
Oleksandr S. Chernyshenko, Miloš Kankaraš, Fritz Drasgow
OECD Education Working Papers
Chernyshenko, O., M. Kankaraš and F. Drasgow (2018), “Social and emotional skills for student success and well-being: Conceptual framework for the OECD study on social and emotional skills”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 173, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/db1d8e59-en.
