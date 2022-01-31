Skip to main content
Social and emotional learning (SEL) of newcomer and refugee students

Beliefs, practices and implications for policies across OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a4a0f635-en
Authors
Jody McBrien
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

McBrien, J. (2022), “Social and emotional learning (SEL) of newcomer and refugee students: Beliefs, practices and implications for policies across OECD countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 266, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a4a0f635-en.
