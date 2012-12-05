SME Policy Index: Western Balkans and Turkey 2012

Part I of this book provides a comparative overview across the region for SME policy development in 10 thematic areas. Part II provides a series of country profiles presenting analysis of the particular situation of the SME sector and the SME policy environment in every partner country. Part III provides a comparative overview across the region on the level of SME policy development in 10 thematic areas at the sub-national levels and provides country-specific analysis of the particular situation of the SME sector and the SME policy environment in every partner country at sub-national level. Annexes provide a list of abbreviations, an assessment grid and a list of SBA coordinators.