Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Smallholder Adjustment in Middle-Income Countries

Issues and Policy Responses
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228583166164
Authors
Dalila Cervantes-Godoy, Jonathan Brooks
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cervantes-Godoy, D. and J. Brooks (2008), “Smallholder Adjustment in Middle-Income Countries: Issues and Policy Responses”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228583166164.
Go to top