Slovakia was established as an independent, sovereign state on 1 January 1993. Since the dissolution of the Czech and Slovak Federal Republic, Slovakia has focused on the following activities: transforming a centrally controlled economy into a free market economy; the reform of public administration; passing constitutional laws and guarantees of fundamental human rights and freedoms; harmonising the legal system to be consistent with the norms of the European Union; emphasising economic, political, cultural, defensive and humanitarian co-operation with the European Union; and joining the European Union. The first parliamentary elections were held in September 1994.