As the highest legal act of Serbia and Montenegro, the Constitutional Charter regulates issues and competences of the State Union, regulates institutions of the State Union as well as its competences. The Constitutional Charter also regulates the issue of leaving the State Union as well as the issue of changes to the Constitutional Charter. Laws as general administrative legal acts regulate in principle issues which are in the competency of Serbia and Montenegro. Implementation of the laws is ensured by secondary legislation acts.
Serbia and Montenegro - State Union Level
Sigma Public Management Profiles