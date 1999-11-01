Since the revolution of December 1989, Romania has returned to democratic traditions, a multi-party system and a market economy. Democratic parliamentary and presidential elections were held in 1990, 1992 and 1996. The latest parliamentary elections of November 1996 were won by the Democratic Convention of Romania (CDR), an alliance of the National Peasant Christian Democratic Party, the National Liberal Party, the Romanian Ecologist Party, and organisations and formations of civil society.