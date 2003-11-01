Serbia and Montenegro - Republic of Montenegro

Before the independence of the four other constituent Republics (Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Macedonia), Montenegro was a constituent Republic of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. The first multiparty elections in Montenegro took place in 1990 following the period of the one-party system, which had been in force after the Second World War. There were three main principles in the legal system, in relation to the Federal State of Yugoslavia and constituent Republics, as well as in relation to Serbia and Montenegro within the new State. The first was a principle of “double track” in the implementation of laws: (federal authorities execute federal law, and Republican authorities execute the laws of the Republic). The second principle was a presumption of power in favour of the Republics (Serbia and Montenegro). The third principle was the possibility of delegating the power from constituent Republics to the Federal State. These were the main features of the period after dissolution of the former Yugoslavia, and means that the competence of the Federal Administration was limited only to the fields that were explicitly envisaged by the Federal Constitution.