Bosnia and Herzegovina - Federation

The General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (GFAP), popularly known as the Dayton Peace Agreement (DPA) since it was negotiated and initialed at a U.S. Air Force base in Dayton, Ohio, defined Bosnia and Herzegovina as a state consisting of two entities, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and the Republika Srpska (RS). In accordance with international law, Bosnia and Herzegovina continued the legal existence of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with its internal structure modified, but within the existing, internationally recognised, borders. The Federation covers 51 per cent of the state territory, that is, 26 110 sq km. Geographically, the Federation occupies central and western parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, although the two entities are intertwined, which makes it difficult to attach to them geographical designations. Moreover, according to the DPA, the entities do not have jurisdiction over border control. The last official census took place in 1991, but the Federation Bureau of Statistics published on 30 June 2003 an official estimate of population figures. According to the Bureau, in summer 2003 the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina had 2 839 215 inhabitants, of which 2 321 058 actually resided in the Federation. The remaining 518 157 persons were categorized as refugees.