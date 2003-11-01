Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Until 1991, Macedonia was a constituent Republic of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. During the disintegration of the federation in the early 1990s, the Republic of Macedonia elected its first democratic parliamentary assembly (the Sobranie) in November 1990. A referendum on independence was held on 8 September 1991. On the basis of this referendum, the Sobranie declared the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Macedonia1 on 17 September 1991. The Sobranie adopted a Constitution, establishing the foundations of parliamentary democracy, civil society, the rule of law and a market economy, on 17 November 1991. The Republic of Macedonia was accepted as a member state of the United Nations on 8 April 1993. The Republic of Macedonia is a member of the OSCE (12 October 1995), the Council of Europe (9 November 1995), the NATO Partnership for Peace (15 November 1995), WTO (4 April 2003), and other international organisations and institutions. The Republic of Macedonia signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU on 6 April 2001. After the ratification by all 15 EU member states, the SAA entered into force on 1 April 2004. On 22 March 2004 the Republic of Macedonia submitted its application for EU membership. In 2001 armed conflict in the Republic of Macedonia began. The conflict was settled with the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement on 13 August 2001 by the four leading political parties (Union of Social-Democrats (SDSM), Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organisation (VMRO-DPMNE), Party for Democratic Prosperity (PDP) and Democratic Party of the Albanians (DPA)). The Ohrid Agreement stipulates adoption and implementation of constitutional and other reforms which improve the rights of ethnic minorities, in accordance with international standards and principles. After the constitution of the Republic of Macedonia was adopted, the first parliamentary elections were held in 1991. The most recent general elections took place on 15 September 2002 and the coalition called “Together for Macedonia” won.