Short-distance Passenger Travel

Report of the Ninety-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 10-11 June 1993
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105498-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

ECMT (1994), Short-distance Passenger Travel: Report of the Ninety-Sixth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 10-11 June 1993, ECMT Round Tables, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105498-en.
