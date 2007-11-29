Short-distance Passenger Travel

Studies on mobility and the organisation of transport do not usually take sufficient account of short-distance travel: journeys made on foot, by bicycle or by "people movers". When designing urban areas, planners underestimate the number of trips made by foot and the scope for non-motorised transport, an error that is now widely criticised by both the general public and certain policymakers. What is essentially called for is not drastic action involving substantial investment but simply a change in outlook. "People movers" -- or short-distance mechanised transport systems -- serve exceptional travel needs which cannot be met by conventional modes and which are impracticable by car, bicycle, or on foot.