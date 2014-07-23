Skip to main content
Shifting Responsibilities - 20 Years of Education Devolution in Sweden

A Governing Complex Education Systems Case Study
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2jg1rqrd7-en
Authors
Patrick Blanchenay, Tracey Burns, Florian Köster
OECD Education Working Papers
Blanchenay, P., T. Burns and F. Köster (2014), “Shifting Responsibilities - 20 Years of Education Devolution in Sweden: A Governing Complex Education Systems Case Study”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2jg1rqrd7-en.
