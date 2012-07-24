Skip to main content
Shifting from Social Security Contributions to Consumption Taxes

The Impact on Low-Income Earner Work Incentives
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95qw92l521-en
Alastair Thomas, Fidel Picos-Sánchez
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Thomas, A. and F. Picos-Sánchez (2012), “Shifting from Social Security Contributions to Consumption Taxes: The Impact on Low-Income Earner Work Incentives”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95qw92l521-en.
