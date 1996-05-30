In this 1996 report, the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) set a number of measurable international development goals. Subsequently, the commitment to halve world poverty became the focus of most donor organisations through the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Long central to UN programmes, this focus on poverty reduction became key to IMF and World Bank lending to low‑income countries.
Shaping the 21st Century: The Contribution of Development Co-operation
Report
Best Practices in Development Co-operation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
28 June 2024
-
-
-
-
9 May 2023
-
18 June 2021
-
31 May 2021
Related publications
-
9 July 2024
-
4 July 2024
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
Case study3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024