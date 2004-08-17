A project aimed at presenting initial results from the implementation of the System of Health Accounts has been carried by the Health Policy Unit at the OECD and experts from thirteen member countries. The results are presented in the form of a comparative study (OECD Health Working Papers No. 16) and a set of OECD Health Technical Papers presenting individual country studies. This volume is the tenth in this series, presenting the Polish SHA-based health accounts.
SHA-Based Health Accounts in 13 OECD Countries - Country Studies - Poland
National Health Accounts 1999
Working paper
OECD Health Technical Papers
Abstract
