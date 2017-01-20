Skip to main content
Services and Performance of the Indian Economy

Analysis and Policy Options
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9259fd54-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Anupam Khanna, Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Benz, S., A. Khanna and H. Nordås (2017), “Services and Performance of the Indian Economy: Analysis and Policy Options”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 196, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9259fd54-en.
