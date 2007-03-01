Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Serious Incident Management in Australia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/248725444288
Authors
Ike Ellis, Sara Thorley-Smith
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Ellis, I. and S. Thorley-Smith (2007), “Serious Incident Management in Australia”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2007/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/248725444288.
Go to top